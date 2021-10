RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are expected to be quite cold for trick-or-treating tonight. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 20s. Tomorrow and the next couple of days we will remain cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Temperatures will finally climb back into the 50s starting on Thursday.

