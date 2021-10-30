A sweet and sugary blast from the past, call it ‘nostalgic candy’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween is here, and it might feature all sorts of spooky, scary creatures and monsters, but there’s something else that’s equally, if not more important.

Candy.

“Some people always say,” says Marcy Trainor, Manager of Rushmore Candy Company, “‘Well, can we have a dentist plan with all this candy that we’re buying.’”

It’s that time of year where kids dress up in the name of fun and cavities, and Trainor says “everybody has their favorites.”

Those favorites tend be sorted out when kids are young and rifling through their sweet, salty and savory treats after a hard night’s work on Halloween. Once those favorites are chosen, it can last a lifetime.

“And I think eventually they’ll be back to get their candy as when they were kids, and they’re always saying, ‘Oh, I got to get a whole case of this, because I’ve never seen this since I was three years old. When they go through the store they bring back childhood memories. I guess we can call it nostalgic or old people’s candy,” says Trainor.

Maybe, that sense of nostalgia comes from figuring out your favorite candy when you were a kid... So, let’s see what some Rapid City’s favorites are and when about they were discovered.

“Reese’s Peanut Butter cups,” says Carla Castaway in Downtown Rapid City, “and [I was] probably about two or three.”

“Caramel Apple Green Suckers. Nobody really knows when they came into your life. Everybody’s had them in middle school or elementary school,” adds Tanner Jurgensen of Rapid City.

“Salt Water Taffy,” says Cindy Williams near Main Street Square, “Cinnamon Flavor, that the first time I tasted was in the place of Evergreen Colorado where it was being made right there in the store.”

“Jolly Ranchers,” says Andrea Hawk Wing, “when I was 12 years old.”

And, as for the nostalgia and memories these sweet snacks can bring back?

“Sneaking away with them and just being like, ‘Mmmmm,’” says Castaway reminiscing.

“Teachers would always pass them out on Halloween and stuff like that,” says Jurgensen. “They’re pretty hard to find now honestly.”

But, some nostalgia brews memories of time since passed with loved ones.

“It was good times with my mom and I going up to Evergreen,” says Williams.

Other nostalgia is born from reminiscing on easier days.

“Cause,” says Hawk Wing, “I live on the streets. When I went to high school, I did my studies and I did what I had to do. There was a store right across the street. So, we’d run across the street and we’d get suckers, jolly ranchers, skittles...”

Maybe there’s more to candy than just a toothache.

