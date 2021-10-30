South Dakota Mines evacuated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines has been evacuated after a possible bomb threat. Police tell us they are going through the entire campus and they have *not encountered any threat.

Authorities also tell us everyone was evacuated off the campus.

Police arrived on the scene around 5:30 PM on Oct 29, as soon as they were informed of the threat they blocked off the entrance.

Many students left their dorms after they got emails from campus security.

“Yeah I got an email from campus security, I came from lifting, people told me to leave campus, I don’t know what ...they said stay away from the Ohare building, The museum geology building. “I was in my dorm on an assignment, a friend from my floor just grabbed me and tells me there’s a bomb threat or something.” says one Mines Student

School officials say students were directed to the Central States Fair Grounds.

We spoke with a student who says she *also received the email to evacuate. She describes what it was like.

“Um, alarming. yeah, why do we need to leave campus? i didn’t know what was going on, so I was asking the Police Officers “What’s going on? why do we need to leave?” And as residence life, I needed to make sure I notified my residents to leave like we need to leave now, this isn’t just a joke,” another student says

We also spoke to the president of the college. Here is what he had to say.

“We did receive a, a bomb threat was called in for campus and so we’ve taken steps to evacuate everybody on campus, the students, the residents halls, even the athletic event scheduled for tonight was canceled and we’ve asked all of our staff and students and folks on campus to report over to the fairgrounds,” Jim Rankin, President of South Dakota Mines, says

Police tell us they are actively trying to identify the suspect.

We will keep you updated on this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.