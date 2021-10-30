Advertisement

SD Mines students cleared to return to campus

SD Mines students cleared to return to campus(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Students at South Dakota Mines have been cleared to return to campus after a bomb threat that forced their evacuation on Friday. The school sent out that message at about 9:00 Saturday morning.

Rapid City police say nothing suspicious was found during a long night of meticulous searching after someone made a threat that they had placed 40 to 45 bombs on the campus and threatened to detonatethem . The suspect said he would not detonate the bombs if a conspiracy theory Tweet was placed by Black Hills FOX/KOTA Territory News. Police say the investigation into the person who made the false threat are active and ongoing.

Mines students were told Friday night to report to the James Kjerstad Events Center at the Central States Fairgrounds so they could obtain housing for the night. In a Tweet, the school said, “This is a testament to the planning for scenarios like this and the support of our community that created this positive outcome.”

