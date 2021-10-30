Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel

One of the four people charged after a fatal shooting at the Dakota Rose Inn in Rapid City back in April reaches a plea deal with prosecutors.

33-year old Tracy Laughlin of Rapid City pleaded guilty Friday morning to being an accessory to a crime.

In the factual basis statement in her case, Laughlin admits to helping the other defendants, William Long, Gilbert Reyna and Travis Nelson after the incident that left Jesus Vance shot dead.

Murder charges against all four defendants were recently dismissed after Judge Jeffrey Connolly ruled that Vance was shot by the victim in the case, not by one of the four...

But Long, Reyna and Nelson are still charged with aiding and abetting second degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Laughlin faces us to five years in prison on the accessory charge and five years on each of two unrelated forgery charges she also pleaded guilty to Friday.