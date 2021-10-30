Meet Gus, a happy gnome participating in Rapid City’s Howl-O-Ween costume contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween gives anyone the opportunity to dress up as something spooky, scary or terrifying, but the Rapid City Parks and Rec department says cute is on the table too.

To prove it, this year they hosted the first ever Howl-O-Ween Pup Crawl and Costume Contest.

Lindsey Myers with the Parks and Recreation Department says the goal was to let people know about all of the dog parks available in the community, like where the event was located at Robbinsdale Park’s 1-mile-dog-park.

Aside from the dog costume contest, the event also featured vendors with Doggy Doo-Ties alongside a few others who participated.

She says the turnout was great for the first year although the windy and chilly weather didn’t cooperate.

”It’s great to bring your furry friends out and about, just have fun. Burn some energy, and then also for you to get some exercise in as well. I’d say at one point we had about 20 dogs show up at one time. So, it was pretty good. There was some creative costumes. Oh my God, I have to have say my favorite... my Gus, but everybody did a great job.”

Myers said the turnout was good enough to possibly host the event again next year at a different location.

If you’re interested in seeing some of the costumes, they can be found Rapid City’s Facebook page, and the winner will be announced on Monday.

