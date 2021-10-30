Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Pumpkin Fluff

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former co-worker’s mom shared this recipe. Only 4 ingredients, super simple to make, and the whole family will love it for a quick Fall dessert!

Simply mix together a can of pumpkin puree (don’t use pumpkin pie mix), a box of instant vanilla pudding mix (don’t make the pudding), a 8-oz container of prepared whipped topping (such as Cool Whip) and 2 teaspoon of pumpkin spice.

Chill for 2 hours and serve in a small bowl or mousse cup. Can top with more whipped topping and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice or nutmeg, if desired.

