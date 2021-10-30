Advertisement

Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:55 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Single vehicle crash in Rapid City leaves driver dead and passenger in critical condition
police lights
Social media scare leads to 3-school lock down; secure status since lifted
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota Mines evacuated

Latest News

Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
plunge
plunge - VOD - clipped version
baby
nicu - VOD - clipped version