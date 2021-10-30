Advertisement

Cool Temperatures Will Dominate the Forecast For the Next Several Days

highs in the 50s for the end of the week
highs in the 50s for the end of the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Other than a few light flurries tonight and tomorrow, we are looking mostly dry for the foreseeable future. However, temperatures are going to be quite cool starting tonight. Low temperatures will likely drop below freezing across our entire viewing area. The forecasted highs for Halloween will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Temperatures will be very similar for Monday-Wednesday, before we will see highs return to the lower 50s starting on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota Mines evacuated
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
police lights
Social media scare leads to 3-school lock down; secure status since lifted
“There’s a trick to the ‘graceful exit.’ It begins with the vision to recognize when a job, a...
Good Morning Black Hills says goodbye to host, Blake Joseph
Friday in South Dakota - The COVID numbers

Latest News

Windy and chilly Saturday, but the northern lights are possible!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Colder this Weekend
Much warmer for Friday, without the wind!
Friday
Warmer with less wind for Friday