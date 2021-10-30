All-State Chorus and Orchestra students, what music means to them

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People from all over the state are coming to Rapid City for the All-State Chorus and Orchestra event taking place at The Monument’s Summit Arena this Saturday Evening.

Friday, students from more than 100 schools got together and rehearsed for the first time.

More than 1,000 chorus and orchestra students from some 100 schools are piling into The Monument’s Summit Arena and one of them from Bennett County High School, Sara Fuchs, says, “Ever since I was, like, little, I would sing my heart out.” Another from the same school, Camden O’Bryan, says, “Yeah, I just practiced my whole life. That’s about it.”

Only a select few from each school get the opportunity to participate.

“I’m a freshman and this is my first time ever doing this. It’s a big opportunity for me and I know this is a big deal,” says O’Bryan. “There’s a whole bunch of people that are going to be there. So, basically you could say I practiced my whole life for this.”

“My mom is super proud that I’m here and doing this. I’ve never done that before. Sang with, like, a big group of people. But,” says Fuchs, “it sounds really good.” O’Bryan adds, “At all times just keep your rhythm, feel the beat. That’s all I know.”

“I listen to the people beside me. It’s just easier,” says Fuchs, “just to listen.”

“Even if you mess up,” says O’Bryan, “you can’t mess up that bad. You just listen to everyone around you. There’s some people that are usually better than others, but you can always go off of them. A back to lean on I guess.”

Sometimes things start off slow for the group, but trusting in your fellow musicians builds confidence as the show goes on.

“They get more comfortable with themselves,” says Fuchs, “and with everybody else and sing better together.”

“It’s like a bonding type thing,” says O’Bryan.

Tickets are available for purchase up through the start of the event.

