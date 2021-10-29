Windy and chilly Saturday, but the northern lights are possible!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies expected tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Winds will pick up by morning with gusts up to 35 mph in spots.

Strong winds will continue Saturday with gusts of 45 mph or higher possible. Clouds will move in as a front pushes through. Temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s and possibly falling through the day, depending on your location.

It’ll be chilly, but the northern lights are possible this weekend! Saturday night looks to be the best night to view them in the area. We will have to deal with some clouds, but there will be spots with mostly clear skies. Clouds are expected in Wyoming, the Black Hills and areas to the south - so drive north for the best viewing. If you plan on going out, find a spot north of any city or town. This will put the light pollution behind you and give you the best viewing experience. Turn off all lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness, roughly 5-10 minutes.

Halloween will be chilly. More clouds to the south with sunshine up north. A few snow showers will be possible in the Black Hills, southwest South Dakota and parts of Wyoming. Highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s across the area, making for a chilly night of Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures will be in the 30s by Sunday evening, so dress warmly or pack a warm jacket with you.

Below normal temperatures are expected much of next week with a fair amount of sunshine. Precipitation looks to be minimal.

