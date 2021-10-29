Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Colder this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are in the forecast today. Look for some places to see 70 degree highs today, which is 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A strong cold front arrives tonight and Saturday. Temperatures will turn much cooler this weekend, and there could be a little bit of light rain or snow, especially in Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Precipitation amounts will be quite light.

Cool weather still stick around during the first half of next week.

