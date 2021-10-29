Advertisement

Tiny pumpkins for tiny patients; Monument Health staff uplift NICU spirits

Halloween is a holiday for all ages and even the babies in the hospital are getting in on the spooky fun.
Halloween is a holiday for all ages and even the babies in the hospital are getting in on the...
Halloween is a holiday for all ages and even the babies in the hospital are getting in on the spooky fun.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween is a holiday for all ages and even the babies in the hospital are getting in on the spooky fun.

In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Monument Health, the staff does all they can to keep everyone’s spirits high, even their Halloween spirits.

And one patient care champion found a way to do just that for her tiny patients.

”She knits these little Octopuses and these have been shown to calm little premature babies, when they’re in cribs, they hold on to the legs and it just calms them. It gives them some tactile stimulation,” said Nanette Fitzgerald, the NICU manager at Monument Health. “And then for October, for Halloween, she decided to knit these little baby pumpkins that do the same thing.”

The tiny octopi have been held by babies for a few years now but the pumpkins are a new creation this spooky season. And Fitzgerald is sure the patient care champions will find other ways to incorporate all the holidays.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Single vehicle crash in Rapid City leaves driver dead and passenger in critical condition
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
COVID numbers, cases, deaths, vaccinations and hospitalizations on Thursday in South Dakota
police lights
Social media scare leads to 3-school lock down; secure status since lifted

Latest News

Businesses across the country are having difficulty with supply shortages and South Dakota is...
Rep. Johnson proposes legislation to combat supply chain crisis
Black Hills Barbershop now offers intricate braiding, helping open the doors to more clients.
Black Hills Barbershop now offers intricate braiding, helping open the doors to more clients
Friday in South Dakota - The COVID numbers
police lights
Social media scare leads to 3-school lock down; secure status since lifted