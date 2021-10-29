Social media scare leads to 3-school lock down; secure status since lifted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Authorities are lifting lock down measures placed on multiple Rapid City schools after a threat on social media warranted a police search.

According to Brendyn Medina, public information officer for Rapid City Police, police placed Corral Drive Elementary School, Southwest and West Middle Schools on secure status after a “very ambiguous Snapchat” caused some sort of stir.

He adds those security measures have since been lifted since roughly 11:15 a.m. The original lock-down was initiated sometime this morning.

The threat has been tracked back to another school outside of South Dakota. Medina says it is unclear whether the threat meant to target a specific school.

Last Friday, a similar situation in which a Snapchat user made a post threatening to “shoot up Central High School” led Rapid City Police to maintain an increased presence at the school until it was later determined the threat originated from out-of-state.

Rapid City Police will maintain an active presence at the three schools throughout the rest of the day.

