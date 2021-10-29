Rep. Johnson proposes legislation to combat supply chain crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Businesses across the country are having difficulty with supply shortages and South Dakota is no exception. It’s costing millions of dollars for several businesses. So how will this affect your holiday shopping?

A nationwide supply shortage may make it harder to find what you’re looking for.

Representative Dusty Johnson has those same fears and points to Strider Bikes in Rapid City, a business that has particularly felt the impact of the shortage.

“It’s not good news for the kids that want to ride those bikes,” Johnson said. “It’s not good news for the families that want to wrap those up for Christmas, and it’s not good for all the people who work for Strider in South Dakota and elsewhere. These supply chain problems have been laid bare, and it makes it incredibly clear that legislation is needed.”

And legislation is being proposed. Johnson is proposing a bipartisan bill titled the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.

The bill aims to ensure major ocean carriers don’t commit unfair shipping practices with U.S. exports.

Practices Johnson says contribute to the supply chain crisis.

“People know that these supply chain problems are unacceptable, and frankly we need to work through them. My bill is not a silver bullet, but it absolutely will help in the short-term and long-term”

Johnson said that the state’s top industry, agriculture, is also harshly feeling the effects of the supply crisis.

