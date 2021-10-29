Noem and SD Sheriffs rebuke new DHS guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem and many South Dakota law enforcement officers are rebuking a mandate handed down by the Department of Homeland Security. The new guidelines they say will make South Dakotans less safe and limit officers’ abilities.

The DHS handed down new guidelines limiting arrests at schools, hospitals and other “protected” areas by federal immigration officers. Those areas also include places of worship, areas where children gather such as childcare centers and playgrounds, places of funeral, and ongoing demonstrations, protests or rallies.

In response to the guidelines, Gov. Noem and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association released a joint statement condemning the new guidelines for officers.

“Our sheriffs and police cannot legally enforce our nation’s immigration laws. We rely on the federal government to do its constitutional duty. These guidelines from Secretary Mayorkas provide an inappropriate roadmap for immigrants who come into our country illegally and avoid the federal law enforcement officers who work to counter illegal immigrants. This new policy by DHS makes communities across America – including South Dakota – less safe. This administration is not only rolling out the red carpet for illegal immigrants, but also handcuffing its own federal law enforcement officers, who want nothing more than to enforce our immigration laws.”

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said the new guidelines drastically limit federal officers’ abilities to make arrest. That in turn affects how local law enforcement can aid those officers.

“Basically, as we read it, the federal immigration officers who enforce the laws have been handcuffed. In particular, dealing with immigration issues or even trying to make an arrest.” said Milstead.

Milstead said the announcement of the new guidelines took many South Dakota law enforcement officers off guard, saying that many are unhappy with the changes.

“To tell the federal officers, ‘You’re not allowed to arrest people in this location, that location.’ We were really taken back by that.” said Milstead.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.