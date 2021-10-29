The Monument’s Summit Arena to hold first ticketed event, All-State Chorus and Orchestra

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first ticketed event is taking place this Saturday at The Monument’s new Summit Arena.

One thousand music students from more than 100 schools around the state are showing up and registering Thursday in preparation for the show.

Crews are putting on the finishing touches and getting ready before the orchestra and chorus students begin their rehearsals all day Friday.

The arena hosted smaller events in the past and Deputy Director of Events, Jayne Cramer, says they’re ready for the first big one.

She says they’re excited to host the All-State Chorus and Orchestra. She adds that the arena will be the first impression of Rapid City for many who will be coming from around the state.

”We’ve had some open houses and a ribbon cutting for our locals, but we’re really excited to get those people from the eastern part of the state, Sioux Falls area, all the way out here to west-river and have them be the first event and the first glance of the new arena is super exciting for us,” says Cramer.

Separately, the Orchestra and Chorus will spend all day practicing tomorrow and will come together for a rehearsal Saturday afternoon.

Cramer says the new arena has more amenities than the previous one, including ADA seating that wraps around the whole facility.

Tickets are only being sold for the half of the arena that will face the Orchestra and Chorus, and are available for purchase until the show starts.

