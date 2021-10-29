Live-score to be performed of original Phantom of the Opera film

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Halloween Weekend (Saturday, October 30th) Is Going To Be Very Fun. Master Sound Artist And Synthesizer Chris Puente From Chicago And Local Trumpeter Alex Massa Form Skeleton Crew To LIVE-SCORE The Original Phantom Of The Opera!

Synthesizers, Modular Racks, Keyboards, Samples, Trumpet, And Guitars Will All Be Heard By This Two-Human Band.

What Is A ‘Live-Score’, You Ask? Live-Scoring Is A Performance Of The Original Written Score And/Or An Improvised Version Of It.

Tickets Are On Sale NOW At And It Should Be Noted This Is A Limited-Seating Event With VIP Tables Available.

Costume Contest And Dance Party (Which Are Free To All To Participate) To Follow The Screening...Let’s Get WEIRD!!

