Live-score to be performed of original Phantom of the Opera film

Saturday, October 30, 2021 3:00 PM 10:00 PM
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Halloween Weekend (Saturday, October 30th) Is Going To Be Very Fun. Master Sound Artist And Synthesizer Chris Puente From Chicago And Local Trumpeter Alex Massa Form Skeleton Crew To LIVE-SCORE The Original Phantom Of The Opera!

Synthesizers, Modular Racks, Keyboards, Samples, Trumpet, And Guitars Will All Be Heard By This Two-Human Band.

What Is A ‘Live-Score’, You Ask? Live-Scoring Is A Performance Of The Original Written Score And/Or An Improvised Version Of It.

Tickets Are On Sale NOW At And It Should Be Noted This Is A Limited-Seating Event With VIP Tables Available.

Costume Contest And Dance Party (Which Are Free To All To Participate) To Follow The Screening...Let’s Get WEIRD!!

