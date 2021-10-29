Good Morning Black Hills says goodbye to host, Blake Joseph

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Dear Friends & Colleagues,

It’s been a pleasure being the first host of Good Morning Black Hills, but my time as anchor has come to an end. Through my tenure, I have met many artists of all walks of life bringing their crafts and creativity to the forefront and displaying their talents live on our show. Even during the pandemic, we did not stop bringing this type of news to our audiences. Plus, my colleagues behind the scenes that made this show come together most notably my producer, Dominik Duasch, and TMP, Cody Scott. I commend all of you for your efforts and thank you for making GMBH a success.

The great journalist Ellen Goodman once said:

“There’s a trick to the ‘graceful exit.’ It begins with the vision to recognize when a job, a life stage, or a relationship is over--and let it go. It means leaving what’s over without denying its validity or its past importance to our lives. It involves a sense of future, a belief that every exit line is an entry, that we are moving up, rather than out.”

I couldn’t agree more.

With it, I congratulate the new host, Miranda O’Bryan, as she takes the helm of GMBH into a new era. She will do a great job.

Thanks again for the memories.

Keep it artsy,

Blake Joseph

