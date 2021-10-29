Friday in South Dakota - The COVID numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Friday, South Dakota has 396 new cases of COVID. There are currently 5,421 active cases.

187 people are currently hospitalized in the state.

South Dakota has now lost 2,235 people to the virus. Most recently, an individual in Brookings County.

Pennington County has 83, Bennett County has 1 new case, Butte County has 9 new cases, Custer County has 1 new case, Fall River County has 5 new cases, Haakon County has 1 new case, Jackson County has 4 new cases, Lawrence County has 11 new cases, Meade County has 15 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 3 new cases, Todd County has 6 new cases, and Ziebach County has 5 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 67.33% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.97% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series. These percentage numbers reflect a plateau in residents who are getting themselves vaccinated, with only fractions of percentage points changing each day.

Although the rate of initial vaccinations is moving at a slow pace, the number of indiciduals who are receiving their booster shots is moving along more quickly.

9,761 residents have received the Moderna booster shot, and 42,892. residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

