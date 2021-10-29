Friday Night Hike, October 28, Part One
Wall advances to semifinals, Stevens routed at Harrisburg
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wall Eagles have passed their latest playoff test as they took down Gregory on their home turf. Plus, Rapid City Stevens pulled a difficult playoff-opening matchup as they faced top-seeded Harrisburg. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks it down in this Thursday Edition of the Friday Night Hike.
