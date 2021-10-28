Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police shot and killed a man in central Sioux Falls after responding to a reported stabbing and an hour-long standoff, police say.
Sioux Falls Police first received a report of three stabbing a victim at a hospital at around 7:30 am Thursday.
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Multiple police units and SWAT have blocked off Garfield Avenue near 12th Street.
SWAT was seen responding to the residence in tactical gear.
This is a developing story.
