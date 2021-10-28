Much warmer for Friday, without the wind!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected overnight as low temperatures will end up in the 30s for many. Some spots will hold steady near 40° by morning. Thankfully no wind!

The wind-less forecast is short lived, but we will enjoy a pretty calm Friday. Highs will be in the 60s for the entire area and some could flirt with 70°! Sunny skies are expected all day long. Clouds will increase Saturday as a cold front passes through. Cooler temperatures and strong winds are expected to start the weekend. Gusts could reach 50 mph at times Saturday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Wind Advisory issued at some point Friday evening/overnight.

Halloween is going to be a chilly one. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across the area, but thankfully, the wind will not be a big factor. The farther north you live, the more sunshine you’ll see on Sunday. Closer to Nebraska and in northeast Wyoming, you’ll likely see a fair amount of clouds.

Chilly air lingers for the first half of next week with highs in the 30s and 40s. By the end of the week we could see the 50s return!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.