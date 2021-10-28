Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Simple Pumpkin Pie

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Easy as Pie” Pumpkin pie! Just 5 ingredients!

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Combine 2 eggs with 1 can of pumpkin puree, 1 can (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk, and a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice.

Pour mixture into a premade crust; bake for 15 minutes, then reduce hat to 350 degrees and bake until set, about 35 to 40 minutes.

