COVID numbers, cases, deaths, vaccinations and hospitalizations on Thursday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, South Dakota has 313 new cases of COVID. There are currently 5,393 active cases.

5 South Dakotans have been hospitalized since yesterday bringing the current number to 204.

Three more people have died from COVID. South Dakota has now lost 2,234 people to the virus.

Since yesterday, Pennington County has 74 new cases. With the addition of one new death, Pennington’s total number of deaths from COVID is 249.

Butte County has 7 mew cases, Custer County has 9 new cases, Fall River has 6 new cases, Jackson County has 2 new cases, Jones County has 2 new cases, Lawrence County has 14 new cases, Lyman County has 7 new cases, Meade County has 11 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 2 new cases, and Todd County has 4 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 67.39% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.91% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series. These percentage numbers reflect a plateau in residents who are getting themselves vaccinated, with only fractions of percentage points changing each day.

Although the rate of initial vaccinations is moving at a slow pace, the number of folks who are receiving their booster shots is moving along more quickly.

7,320 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 41,186. residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.