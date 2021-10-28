Advertisement

Alleged West Boulevard arsonist plans to plea guilty but mentally ill

Could serve up to 55 years in prison
Pictured: Raymond Andrzejewski, 68
Pictured: Raymond Andrzejewski, 68(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of starting multiple fires between December and January is expected to make an insanity defense.

In a status hearing Thursday, 68-year-old Raymond Andrzejewski plans to plea guilty but mentally ill, according to a statement made by his defense lawyer Mathew Laidlaw during Seventh Circuit Court.

Andrzejewski remains charged with one count of first-degree arson, three counts of second-degree arson and one count of making a false report.

A probable cause affidavit indicates the man admitted to police that he started several of the fires in the West Boulevard area, including one that severely damaged a local artist’s garage studio.

Andrzejewski faces up to 55 years in prison if he’s convicted of all of those charges.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single vehicle crash in Rapid City leaves driver dead and passenger in critical condition
Murder Charged Dismissed
Murder charges dismissed for 4 who allegedly kidnapped Rapid City man
Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son
ramen factory
BELLE FOURCHE: New ramen factory expected to create hundreds of jobs

Latest News

COVID numbers, cases, deaths, vaccinations and hospitalizations on Thursday in South Dakota
Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff
The South Dakota State House has drafted this "Grouse 2.0" map as one of their final proposals...
South Dakota State House, Senate settle on redistricting proposals
Who's Toy House
Christmas shipments get toyed with too, “It’s going to be fun, but maybe a little bit different.”