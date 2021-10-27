Tinker the T-Rex on full display at The Journey Museum

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A decade-long legal battle over a rare paleontology find has led to the mold of Tinker, the juvenile T-Rex being unveiled at the Journey Museum.

Tinker was found in Harding County in 1987 and is the skeleton of a juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Judge Robert Gusinsky, who was a lawyer when the legal battle started over Tinker says he believes it is the only juvenile T-Rex found in a nearly complete state.

Gusinsky moved into another legal role before a decision was made in the case, but he was still relieved to see the outcome.

“You know when Tom called me and told me about this I jumped for joy, I just thought it was great that Tinker would be shown here in South Dakota,” Judge Robert Gusinsky, says,

Tom Fritz was the lead attorney who worked on behalf of the person who discovered Tinker who won the legal battle against the county and allowed the replica to be displayed at the Journey Museum didn’t think he would see a case like this but, says it is memorable.

“No, I didn’t have that in mind at all. I had a good friend that was practicing law in Spearfish and got to know Ron and asked if I was willing to associate with him and it turned out to be a good team,” Tom Fritz, Lead attorney

Tinker will be a permanent display at the Journey Museum. 7th circuit court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle also worked on the case as an attorney.

