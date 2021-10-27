‘Tinker’ the T-Rex finds new home at Journey Museum

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Journey Museum and Learning Center’s newest star, Tinker, the adolescent T-Rex has made his debut. Now fully on display, Executive Director, Troy Kilpatrick, is more than excited to unveil this new exhibit to all peoples but most importantly, the children.

Kilpatrick said “The past year and a half has been a different experience for everyone. We have missed gathering as a group. That is why we are so excited about having the opportunity and unveil this new exhibit.”

Tinker will be on display at The Journey Museum and Learning Center Wednesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Click here for more info.

