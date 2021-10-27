Advertisement

Thunder Valley community receives national award for unique community building efforts

The community is being recognized for its commitment to building affordable housing and creating a sustainable food system.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every year, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation awards ten communities from across the country for their efforts to strengthen the health and well-being of its citizens.

This year, the Culture of Heath prize is being awarded to the Thunder Valley Community on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The community is being recognized for its commitment to building affordable housing and creating a sustainable food system.

Executive Director Tatewin Means says the Lakota lifestyle and culture are essential in building a thriving community on the reservation.

”It’s an effort on our part to root all of the work in our Lakota identity, in our language, our lifeways, our teachings, songs; everything that makes us unique as Lakota people.”

Means thanks those who collaborated with Thunder valley, such as Generations Indigenous ways, and the Oglala Lakota Children’s Justice Center, for their help in building the community.

