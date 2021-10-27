South Dakota COVID information for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)- South Dakota has 453 cases. There are currently 5,464 active cases.

199 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

Folks are dying every day from the virus. South Dakota has now lost 2,231 people to COVID.

Since yesterday, Pennington County has 65 new cases, Bennett County has 1 new case, Butte County has 13 new cases, Custer County has 3 new cases, Fall River has 7 new cases, Haakon County has 1 new case, Jackson County has 6 new cases, Lawrence County has 16 new cases, Lyman County has 2 new cases, Meade County has 15 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 5 new cases, and Todd County has 12 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 67.09% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.83% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series.

Although the rate of initial vaccinations is moving at a slow pace, the number of folks who are receiving their booster shots is moving along more quickly.

5,938 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 40,352 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.