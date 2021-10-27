SkyWest to end services to Pierre airport in 2022

PIERRE, S.D. - SkyWest will stop air service to the Pierre Regional Airport after the new year.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected requests from SkyWest, supporter by Governor Kristi Noem and Senator John Thune, and the cities of Pierre and Watertown to rebid the federal Essential Air Service contracts for the two communities.

According to Dakota Radio Group, at Tuesday night’s Pierre City Commission meeting, commissioner Jamie Huizenga said the last SkyWest flight out of Pierre will be January 3, 2022.

In December, SkyWest will cut back from two daily flights to Denver to one daily flight.

“It was unprecedented in the Essential Air Service (EAS) system that an incumbent would continue flying in a market afer losing the EAS contract to another airline,” said Jon Coleman, Director of Business Development for Denver Air. “Despite a very public headwind, Denver Air Connection began service on July 1st and has made good on the promises made.”

Denver Air Connection’s Essential Air Service contract for the Pierre Regional Airport goes through May 2023. Both airlines will then be able to apply for a rebid.

“The cities of Pierre and Watertown have a true partner in Denver Air Connection, and we look forward to continuing our record of unmatched reliability, high quality connections to United, and attractive fare pricing,” Coleman said.

