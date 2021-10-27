Advertisement

Single vehicle crash in Rapid City leaves driver dead and passenger in critical condition

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. KEVN – Last night, a single-vehicle crash in Rapid City left the driver, a male, 32, dead and his passenger, a female, 33, with catastrophic injuries.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the vehicle, a Saturn Vue, was on Interstate 90 heading West, when it veered into the median, and crossed over the entirety of the east bound lanes propelling it into a ditch where the vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Neither occupants of the car were wearing their seatbelts and both victims were thrown from the vehicle. The 32-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Hospital.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder Charged Dismissed
Murder charges dismissed for 4 who allegedly kidnapped Rapid City man
Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
UPDATE: Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
ramen factory
BELLE FOURCHE: New ramen factory expected to create hundreds of jobs
COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday

Latest News

South Dakota COVID information for Wednesday
Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse
Tinker
‘Tinker’ the T-Rex finds new home at Journey Museum
‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ scores exclusive rights to perform