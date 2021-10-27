Advertisement

Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger

A drilling permit request to the Mystic District of the Black Hills National Forest has been in the works for approximately two years and the Rapid Creek Watershed Action is putting efforts to stop it.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The F3 Jenny Gulch Drill Project is requesting permits to conduct exploratory drilling for gold near Jenny Gulch and Pactola Reservoir that would entail 40 drilling sites.

The project site is home to a bighorn sheep birthing area, elk habitat, and bald eagle nests, the drilling proposal states their actions “may adversely impact individuals”.

The Rapid Creek Watershed Action organization’s mission is to protect the recreational value of the Upper Rapid Creek watershed which leads into the water supply for Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid Valley, Box Elder, along with tribal and rural communities.

The organization’s spokesperson, Justin Herreman, says they don’t believe gold can be safely recovered without directly affecting the drinking water.

”Basically the water becomes unusable for agriculture, so there is a chance that if mining occurred in the upper rapid creek watershed, it could contaminate the Madison aquifer, the Madison aquifer feeds basically Western South Dakota, it is the drinking water source for the vast majority of the residents of Western South Dakota,” said Justin Herreman, spokesperson and board member for Rapid Creek Watershed Action.

If you are concerned about the drilling permit you can sign RCWA’s petition or reach out to your members of Congress.

