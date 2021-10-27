‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ scores exclusive rights to perform

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Exclusive rights to perform The Play That Goes Wrong were only available for one day before the decision to mount the show on Broadway was made. And with that decision, three theatres received exclusive rights to perform that show. Seraphim Theatre was one of those production houses. Matthew Vidal, director, is excited about that fact.

Vidal said “We randomly selected this show. I had seen it in the West End and wanted to bring it to Rapid City. Then we found out we were one of the few to secure the rights.”

Synopsis:

“After benefiting from a large and sudden inheritance, the inept an accident prone Conley Polytechnic Drama Society embark on producing an ambitious 1920s murder mystery. They are delighted that neither casting issues nor technical hitches currently stand in their way. However, disaster ensues and the cast start to crack under the pressure, but can they get the production back on track before the final curtain falls?

The Play That Goes Wrong is an award winning, hilarious, farcical murder mystery, a play-within- a play, where anything can, and does go wrong.” -Seraphim Theatre

Performance Information:

Directed By: Matthew Vidal Performance Dates: October 21st-23rd & 28th-30th Show Times: Doors open 7pm / Show start time is 7:30pm Tickets: $17 for Adults / $10 for kinds under 10. Show Rating: PG-13

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.