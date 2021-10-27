Advertisement

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ scores exclusive rights to perform

Directed By: Matthew Vidal Performance Dates: October 21st-23rd & 28th-30th Show Times: Doors open 7pm / Show start time is 7:30pm Tickets: $17 for Adults / $10 for kinds under 10. Show Rating: PG-13
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Exclusive rights to perform The Play That Goes Wrong were only available for one day before the decision to mount the show on Broadway was made. And with that decision, three theatres received exclusive rights to perform that show. Seraphim Theatre was one of those production houses. Matthew Vidal, director, is excited about that fact.

Vidal said “We randomly selected this show. I had seen it in the West End and wanted to bring it to Rapid City. Then we found out we were one of the few to secure the rights.”

Synopsis:

“After benefiting from a large and sudden inheritance, the inept an accident prone Conley Polytechnic Drama Society embark on producing an ambitious 1920s murder mystery. They are delighted that neither casting issues nor technical hitches currently stand in their way. However, disaster ensues and the cast start to crack under the pressure, but can they get the production back on track before the final curtain falls?

The Play That Goes Wrong is an award winning, hilarious, farcical murder mystery, a play-within- a play, where anything can, and does go wrong.” -Seraphim Theatre

Performance Information:

Directed By: Matthew Vidal Performance Dates: October 21st-23rd & 28th-30th Show Times: Doors open 7pm / Show start time is 7:30pm Tickets: $17 for Adults / $10 for kinds under 10. Show Rating: PG-13

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder Charged Dismissed
Murder charges dismissed for 4 who allegedly kidnapped Rapid City man
Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
UPDATE: Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday
ramen factory
BELLE FOURCHE: New ramen factory expected to create hundreds of jobs

Latest News

Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse
Tinker
‘Tinker’ the T-Rex finds new home at Journey Museum
Tinker the T-Rex on full display at The Journey Museum
Tinker the T-Rex on full display at The Journey Museum
Senator Rounds introduces ‘Indian Buffalo Management Act’ to help tribes bring bison herds back
Senator Rounds introduces ‘Indian Buffalo Management Act’ to help tribes bring bison herds back