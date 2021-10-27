One more breezy day on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few isolated showers this evening will end and skies will be clear for much of the night. It will remain breezy with gusts to 35 mph at times. Lows will be in the 30s for many, but feel like the 20s due to the wind.

Thursday will be breezy yet again, but it will be the final breezy day of the week. Highs will be in the 50s with sunny skies. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible at times. The winds weaken just in time for a nearly perfect fall day on Friday. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 60s for much of the area. Unfortunately, the warm weather will not carry over into the Halloween weekend.

Cooler temperatures are on tap for Saturday, where highs will struggle to reach 50. It’ll be breezy with plenty of clouds, especially midday and through the afternoon. Sunday will be a chilly day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies. For the evening, when many are going out Trick-or-Treating for Halloween, it will be in the 30s for much of the area. Have a jacket ready or a warm costume.

Temperatures will remain below normal all next week with highs in the 30s and 40s. No significant precipitation is on the horizon as we get ready for November to begin on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.