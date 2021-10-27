A new playground is making its way to Cornerstone women and children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of their main contributors is Westhills Village, the retirement home that has put in efforts over the last month to fundraise for the new playground.

Cornerstone has received support for the new improvement from RCS construction along with other architects, engineers, and community members.

”Playgrounds are important for children because they learn additional social skills, they learn how to be together, they learn how to communicate in a different way,” said Ron Johnsen, volunteer for Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Westhills has raised over $5,000 for the new playground. They presented the check to Cornerstone today (Wednesday) at Westhills Halloween gathering.

The retirement home is neighbors to the Cornerstone women and children’s home and employs some of their residents.

”We see those kinds of needs and we’re always trying to come up with ways to support really worthy causes that continually make a positive difference to people first but also the community and this cause is always impressed us, the people are great, the outcomes are wonderful,” said Daryl Reinicke, CEO of Westhills Village.

Johnsen says he hopes construction will begin by spring of next year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.