Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Pumpkin Chili

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Got plenty of pumpkin on hand? Especially the canned puree? Here’s a unique way to add it to a classic chili to add some unique and delicious flavors and textures!

First, brown 2 pounds of ground beef in a skillet until no longer pink. Pour off most of the drippings. Drain.

Add 1 large finely diced onion and 1 red bell pepper, diced to the skillet and sauté until softened.

Place the beef and vegetable mixture in a slow cooker. Add 2 cans of drained and rinsed kidney beans, 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes, with the juice, 3 cups tomato juice, and half cup of canned pumpkin puree, 1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice, a tablespoon of chili powder and a a quarter cup of white sugar.

Stir to combine and turn the crockpot to HIGH. Cook for 2 hours then serve.

