Christmas shipments get toyed with too, “It’s going to be fun, but maybe a little bit different.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The world has been seeing shortages in all wakes up life. This Christmas season, elves are short too, and kids might have to be a tad more flexible with their lists.

Owner of Rapid City’s Who’s Toy House, Somer Kingsbury, says, “They [kids] went to Santa and said they really wanted a yellow, singing elephant. We might have to get an elephant and put a yellow bow on it. It’s still a Christmas holiday. It’s going to be fun, but maybe a little bit different.”

She says vendors stock is scarce compared to previous years, and where they’d normally receive monthly shipments, that’s no longer the case.

They ordered a far larger single shipment ahead of time in an effort to combat delays.

“As much preplanning as we do, it’s still going to be a little unpredictable. We had a shipment the other day that was something that was ordered two years ago that showed up. This year, we’re going to have to be a little more creative possibly. Inventory is going to be a little bit more limited. I don’t think it’s going to be something where all of our shelves will be completely empty. We will have scooters in stock, but we maybe not have that blue scooter,” says Kingsbury.

She says she’s seen parents considering their lists ahead of time, because “I think this is the year we just have to have a little bit more of a plan.”

The normal shipping processes’ are lagging too far behind to allow things to fall into place as they normally would, and because of this she says “We are unable to take special orders, just because the estimated time of arrival is just something we can’t commit to with the obstacles of shipping basically.”

She says being inland doesn’t do Rapid City any favors, because “Whether it’s coming from the west coast or the east coast, it takes a while to get to us.”

She predicts big companies won’t make great elves either this year. Adding that the demand is too high for even them to keep up, and that shopping local for someone who normally doesn’t might be the only option for you.

“This is a good opportunity for you to see what your local community has to offer you,” says Kingsbury.

