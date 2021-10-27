Breezy with Seasonable Temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see mostly sunny, breezy weather through Thursday as a dry northwest flow aloft dominates our weather pattern. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

Friday will be a noticeably warmer day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front will blow in Saturday and Saturday night. This front will usher in the coldest temperatures so far this season, just in time for Halloween. Highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s Sunday and Monday. Some light snow or flurries will be possible, but at this time it doesn’t look like there’re be much moisture with this cold air intrusion.

