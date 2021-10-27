Black Hills and Badlands tourism celebrates a successful year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City experienced a successful summer season with August being the third consecutive month the city sales tax hit the 3 million dollar bar and the success extended throughout the area.

That information was revealed at the 82nd annual Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association meeting.

“2021 ended up being an absolutely fantastic year,” said Michelle Thomson, President of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association.

This was in large part thanks to new marketing strategies the organization implemented.

“Our marketing was very successful this year. We did have the DMO Cares Dollars that pumped extra dollars into our marketing plan this year which was very, very beneficial for us early in the season. So, I think it really pumped information out about the Black Hills and Badlands area when other destinations weren’t showcasing their destinations. I think that helped us a lot, so when we added the rest of the digital and print and social and other campaigns that we did, it really helped us to have a successful year,” said Thomson.

Of course, it wasn’t all smooth sailing as there was a huge cloud of uncertainty leftover from the 2020 tourism season.

“We were unsure how the summer was going to go so we did start earlier in the season with local in-marketing,” said Thomson, explaining how they focused on marketing to the locals before expanding their efforts into Wyoming, eastern South Dakota, Nebraska, and even Illinois.

Thomson believes that in light of the pandemic, the Black Hills were what people looked for in a travel destination.

“We did definitely have the benefit of being an outdoor space and that is what people were looking for. They were looking for small towns, friendly faces, outdoor spaces, and national parks,” said Thomson.

Going into 2022, Thomson anticipates the same success and looks forward to having groups and international travelers back in the hills.

