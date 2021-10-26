Tuesday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are 718 new cases in the state. There are currently 5,392 active cases.

193 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost 2,228 people to COVID.

Lawrence County has 26 new cases, Fall River County has 7 new cases, Custer County has 8 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 9 new cases, Gregory County has 2 new cases, Perkins County has 1 new case, Lyman County has 1 new case, Dewey County has 7 new cases, Bennett County has 7 new cases, Todd County has 14 new cases, Tripp County has 3 new cases, Butte County has 18 new cases, Meade County has 28 new cases, and Pennington County has 153 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.97% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.76% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series.

The number of South Dakotans who have received their booster shots are as follows: 4,559 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 39,208 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.