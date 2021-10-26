Advertisement

Staying breezy through Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers will move through the area this evening and start to move out of the area by midnight. Clouds will linger for much of the night, but clearing should take place by morning. Some spots in the hills could pick up a couple inches, which would make roads slushy in spots. Lows will be in the 30s for many.

A good amount of sunshine is on tap through the morning and middle of the day, but scattered clouds will roll back through during the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly in Wyoming, the Black Hills and northwest South Dakota. Highs will be in the 50s for many on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Thursday will remain breezy, but sunny skies are expected all day. Some gusts could range from 30-40 mph. Highs Thursday will be in the 50s for many. Friday has much warmer air on tap. Highs will be in the 60s for many with some potentially flirting with 70°+. Unfortunately, the warm weather will not linger into Halloween weekend, in fact, it will be the opposite for Trick-or-Treating Sunday.

Highs Saturday will be in the 40s to 50s across the area with plenty of cloud cover. Sunday will have plenty of clouds as well, but much of the area will be in the 30s for highs and some near 40°. Bundle up for any Halloween plans because it is going to be chilly!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
Monday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
UPDATE: Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday

Latest News

Weather
Staying Breezy
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unsettled Weather Today; Blustery and Fall-like Midweek
More moisture on the way!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer and Windy Today; Windy and Cooler with Showers Tuesday