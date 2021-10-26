Staying breezy through Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers will move through the area this evening and start to move out of the area by midnight. Clouds will linger for much of the night, but clearing should take place by morning. Some spots in the hills could pick up a couple inches, which would make roads slushy in spots. Lows will be in the 30s for many.

A good amount of sunshine is on tap through the morning and middle of the day, but scattered clouds will roll back through during the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly in Wyoming, the Black Hills and northwest South Dakota. Highs will be in the 50s for many on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Thursday will remain breezy, but sunny skies are expected all day. Some gusts could range from 30-40 mph. Highs Thursday will be in the 50s for many. Friday has much warmer air on tap. Highs will be in the 60s for many with some potentially flirting with 70°+. Unfortunately, the warm weather will not linger into Halloween weekend, in fact, it will be the opposite for Trick-or-Treating Sunday.

Highs Saturday will be in the 40s to 50s across the area with plenty of cloud cover. Sunday will have plenty of clouds as well, but much of the area will be in the 30s for highs and some near 40°. Bundle up for any Halloween plans because it is going to be chilly!

