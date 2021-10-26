Advertisement

A record-setting summer for Rapid City

Rapid City
Rapid City(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer sales tax for Rapid City hit record numbers.

Reinforcing similar numbers to June and July, August was the 3rd month in a row to reach more than $3 million in sales tax receipts in Rapid City.

This is only the 4th time the city hit the $3 million mark in sales tax the first time being December 2020.

Sales tax money goes into the city’s budget in order to help the community.

“That sales tax revenue supports our business, that sales tax revenue supports not just the chain operators, the big chain or big store operators, but a lot of mom-and-pop operators too. They’re seeing great numbers. The small restaurants, the hair salons the barbershops,” said Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

Shoemaker said the numbers prove Rapid City is a great destination spot and is optimistic that the numbers will continue to climb as the area continues to receive a lot of activity.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
Monday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
UPDATE: Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday

Latest News

Murder Charged Dismissed
Murder charges dismissed for 4 who allegedly kidnapped Rapid City man
Deadweird is an event to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween, so how are local...
The city of Deadwood is turning weird for the weekend
ramen factory
BELLE FOURCHE: New ramen factory expected to create hundreds of jobs
Sports wagering in Deadwood has only been available since September and is proving to be...
Deadwood gaming numbers are in and sports betting was the fuel to its increase