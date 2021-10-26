Advertisement

Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son

(KNEP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A man in the U.S. state of Wyoming allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him.

Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.

The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
Monday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
UPDATE: Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday

Latest News

Tuesday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Reading an Egg Carton
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Reading an Egg Carton
Three consecutive months of extraordinary tax revenue reflects a robust Rapid City economy
Gwyn is a hardworking young lady who lives independently in her own Black Hills Works...
Rooted and Rising; Growing Together-Black Hills Works Foundation’s 2021 Annual Recognition Gala