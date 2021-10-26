Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - No Coffee Pumpkin Latte

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you want the flavors of a pumpkin latte without the caffeine, here’s a great recipe for you! And it’s super simple!

In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of pumpkin puree (don’t use pumpkin pie mix), 1 quart milk (whole or 2%), 1/4 c sugar, 1 tsp ground cinnamon and 1tablespoon good vanilla.

Whisk over low heat to combine and dissolve the sugar. Heat until hot but be careful not to boil!

Serve with whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin pie spice.

