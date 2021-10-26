Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - No Coffee Pumpkin Latte

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you want the flavors of a pumpkin latte without the caffeine, here’s a great recipe for you! And it’s super simple!

In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of pumpkin puree (don’t use pumpkin pie mix), 1 quart milk (whole or 2%), 1/4 c sugar, 1 tsp ground cinnamon and 1tablespoon good vanilla.

Whisk over low heat to combine and dissolve the sugar. Heat until hot but be careful not to boil!

Serve with whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin pie spice.

