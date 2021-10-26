Deadwood gaming numbers are in and sports betting was the fuel to its increase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The total gaming handle for the first month of sports wagering showed a 14.35 percent increase over last year, sports betting brought in more than 443 thousand dollars.

This year’s gaming numbers increased 30 percent from 2019 which was the last full year.

The significant increase occurred throughout only 22 days in the four properties offering sports wagering; Tin Lizzie, Cadillac Jacks, Gold Dust, and Mustang Sally’s.

Deadwood Mountain Grand just opened up for sports betting yesterday (Monday).

“We were up over 6,000 hotel nights for September and of course our food and beverage numbers sound like they were going to be very good as well so I think that sports wagering just brought more people to Deadwood and so we’re very pleased with that,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Deadwood gaming association plans to expand its sports gaming catalog in December and additional properties plan to offer sports wagering by next year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.