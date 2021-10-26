The city of Deadwood is turning weird for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood is known for costumes and reenactments so when Halloween rolls around it seems to be right up their alley.

Deadweird is an annual event celebrating Halloween with live music and costume contests, with bars and casinos getting in the spooky spirit.

“You can walk through the door and feel like you’re in the number one Halloween hotspot,” said Louie Lalonde, co-owner of Saloon #10.

Last year’s event still hosted a big crowd but Deadwood businesses’ are preparing for a much bigger turnout this year.

“We’re expecting to see a huge influx of people this year especially now that some of the scares of COVID have passed away,” said Riann Reurink, marketing manager for Tin Lizzie gaming resort and casino.

To get ready for the expected swarm of costumes, bars and casinos plan ahead.

“So we may have ordered heavy six months ago even to prepare for an event like this,” said Lalonde.

Alcohol and staff shortages have been present but Saloon #10 and Tin Lizzie’s are confidently stocked with inventory and staff.

As fall tourism comes to an end, Deadweird is an event to get the community together.

“This is a time for locals to come out and have fun and let their hair down a little bit,” said Lalonde.

