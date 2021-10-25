Warmer and Windy Today; Windy and Cooler with Showers Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some locally dense morning fog on the South Dakota plains, we’ll see south winds bring in warmer than normal temperatures today. Highs will be in the 60s this afternoon with some spots reaching 70 degrees.

A strong cold front moves through the area Tuesday. Gusty winds and cooler temperatures can be expected. Some rain will be likely behind the front, but nothing too heavy.

The middle of the week will be breezy and seasonable, with a warm-up Friday. Colder temperatures return by Halloween.

