Advertisement

Warmer and Windy Today; Windy and Cooler with Showers Tuesday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some locally dense morning fog on the South Dakota plains, we’ll see south winds bring in warmer than normal temperatures today. Highs will be in the 60s this afternoon with some spots reaching 70 degrees.

A strong cold front moves through the area Tuesday. Gusty winds and cooler temperatures can be expected. Some rain will be likely behind the front, but nothing too heavy.

The middle of the week will be breezy and seasonable, with a warm-up Friday. Colder temperatures return by Halloween.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
Hot Springs Police Department
Hot Springs Police need help in finding hit-and-run suspect
Friday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota and Wyoming
crime scene tape
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

Rain on Tuesday
Warmer Weather Tomorrow and Then More Rain On Tuesday
Rain possible on Tuesday
Rain Tonight Across Wyoming and Northern Counties
Clouds move in for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny Today; Clouds Return Saturday