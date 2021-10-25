Advertisement

UPDATE: RCPD continues to look into Tuesday’s stabbing

Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a stabbing. Around 4:10 Tuesday morning, police were called to 120 Surfwood Drive for a report of a stabbing.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As police continue to investigate the stabbing at 120 Surfwood Drive, they ask for anyone with information to come forward.

Police originally responded early Tuesday morning to the stabbing incident.

24-year-old Leon Richards of Rapid City succumbed to his injuries at the hospital six hours later.

A group of witnesses was present at the time leading up to the stabbing along with possible video evidence.

“We are trying to hold those responsible for this stabbing and homicide accountable. There is somebody out there walking the streets free right now that has killed somebody and I don’t think anybody wants that in their community,” said Brendyn Median, Public Information Officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

RCPD has been working to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident which does not appear to be random in nature.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at (605) 394-4131 or send an anonymous top by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

