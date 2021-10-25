South Dakota trivia quiz stumps half of participants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can correctly answer 5 history questions about the Rushmore state.
Solitaired.com created a multi-question quiz for every state in the Union and with more than 3,500 respondents, our history teachers might not be so happy with us.
56% of South Dakota respondents passed, one percent less than the national average.
Rhode Islanders, Oklahomans, Mississippians, and Hawaii residents had the highest passing rates at 77% and Californians had the lowest pass rate at 21%.
An example question asked in the quiz is:
South Dakota became part of the United States when which President purchased it in 1803?
1. Andrew Jackson
2. George Washington
3. Thomas Jefferson
